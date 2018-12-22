Subscribe Today
Buffalo Sabres 3, Anaheim Ducks 0
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson brings the puck up the ice against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at KeyBank Center, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin looks to pass around Anaheim Ducks forward Carter Rowney during the first period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel chases the puck into the corner as he is pressured by Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler during the first period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner seems to be having fun as the official separates him and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour after the whistle at the end of the first period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres wing Kyle Okposo battles with Anaheim Ducks forward Kiefer Sherwood during the first period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart looks to center the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Larsson during the first period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel battles for position in front of the net against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Larsson and Adam Henrique during the first period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart moves the puck into the zone against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark blocks a point-blank shot by Anaheim Ducks forward Ondrej Kase during the second period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark stands in the spray of Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique who is battling with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during the second period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres wing Evan Rodrigues battles for the puck against Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler during the second period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen go to the ice while battling for the puck during the second period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres centerman Casey Mittelstadt checks Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler during the second period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel can't settle down a bouncing puck in front of Anaheim Ducks goalie Josh Gibson during the second period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe and Anaheim Ducks forward Carter Rowney battle for position during the second period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin passes the puck away from Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique during the second period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin passes the puck away from Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique during the second period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres centerman Zemgus Girgensons poke checks the puck away from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm during the third period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen breaks out of the zone against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner scores on Anaheim Ducks goalie Josh Gibson during the third period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique steals the puck from Buffalo Sabres centerman Casey Mittelstadt during the third period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Maggie Bennett, 5, celebrates the Sabres third goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen takes a shot on Anaheim Ducks goalie Josh Gibson during the third period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark makes a sprawling save on the Anaheim Ducks during the third period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf during the third period.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Saturday, December 22, 2018
The Buffalo Sabres shut out the Anaheim Ducks at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
