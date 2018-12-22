Subscribe Today
Buffalo Bandits home opener vs. Toronto Rock
Buffalo's Shawn Evans and Toronto's Latrell Harris juggle the ball on the run.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Steve Priolo and Justin Martin cover Toronto's Jay Thorimbert.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The Bandits huddle with Coach Rich Kilgour.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's goalie Matt Vinc proves that it's not that easy to score on him.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Josh Byrne knocks the ball away from Rock's Rob Hellyer.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Coach John Tavares during the Buffalo Bandits lacrosse game vs. Toronto Rock.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Thomas Hoggarth chest bumps a fan through the glass after his ball found the back of the net.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Steve Priolo passes in front of Toronto's Kieran McArdle.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Thomas Hoggarth hits the turf after a diving goal on Toronto's Nick Rose.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Josh Byrne uses his stick against Toronto's Latrall Harris.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Thomas Hoggarth shoots from the turf for a goal as Toronto's Billy Hostrawser tries to contain him.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Matt Vinc spoils Toronto's Damon Edwards' breakaway shot.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Shawn Evans celebrates his first period goal.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Kevin Brownell (8) gets around Rock's Brandon Slade (61).
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Josh Byrne (22) celebrates his first goal of the season as team mates Chase Fraser (95) and Thomas Hoggarth (91) come to help.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's goalie Matt Vinc can't get his shoulder up in time as the Rock scores.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Bandits coach John Tavares.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Toronto's Jay Thorimburt wins the first face-off the season against Buffalo's Chase Fraser.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Saturday, December 22, 2018
It was an exciting night for goals as Toronto's Rock traveled down the QEW to face off against the Buffalo Bandits in the home opener at KeyBank Center.
