The Neglia Ballet's Nutcracker
A lone dancer performs in the Snow Scene during a dress rehearsal of Neglia Ballet's "Nutcracker" at Shea's Buffalo Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Adrien Malof, who plays Marie, dances in the party scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Herr Drosselmeyer, played by Paul Mockovak, greets Marie, played by Adrien Malof, in the party scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Herr Drosselmeyer, played by Paul Mockovak, is chased by the children as he shows them the nutcracker.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Marie played by Adrien Malof dances with the nutcracker.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Marie, played by Adrien Malof, dances with the nutcracker.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dancers perform in the party scene during the dress rehearsal of Neglia Ballet's "Nutcracker."
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lead mouse Aya Horbett dances in the battle scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lead mouse Aya Horbett dances in the battle scene during the dress rehearsal of Neglia Ballet's "Nutcracker" in Shea's Friday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Marie, played by Adrien Malof, is surrounded by the mice and rats in the battle scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Marie, played by Adrien Malof, dances in the battle scene during the dress rehearsal of Neglia Ballet's "Nutcracker" at Shea's Buffalo Friday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Marie, played by Adrien Malof, is surrounded by the mice and rats in the battle scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The nutcracker, played by Sergio Neglia, battles the mice and rats.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Marie, played by Adrien Malof, cries after the battle scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Marie, played by Adrien Malof, and Herr Drosselmeyer, played by Paul Mockovak, embrace after the battle scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dancers perform during the snow scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dancers perform during the snow scene in the dress rehearsal.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Neglia Balletu2019s Executive Director Heidi Halt-Negila talks with dancers after the snow scene during the dress rehearsal.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lead Flower Stephanie Waite dances in the dream scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lead Flower Stephanie Waite dances in the dream scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lead Flower Stephanie Waite dances in the dream scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Flowers Amirah Muhammad, left, and Cara Connolly, right, dance in the dream scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lead Cupcake Mollie Gaughan performs in the "Land of Sweets" scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Cupcake Ava Rodriguez performs in the "Land of Sweets scene.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Marie, played by Adrien Malof, performs in the finale.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Saturday, December 22, 2018
Neglia Ballet gave its 10th annual performance of "The Nutcracker" at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 20, 2018.
