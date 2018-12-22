Free Christmas tree giveaway Monday in the Town of Tonawanda

The Christmas Eve tradition continues in the Town of Tonawanda. Free Christmas trees will be available to anyone in need from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Philip Sheridan School back parking lot, 3200 Elmwood Ave.

Former Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick and Arida Tree Farmers started the tradition 31 years ago. Grabber & Sons Landscaping Nursery and Northtown Garden Center will donate trees. Volunteers will assist with loading trees into vehicles until 1 p.m. After that, trees will be left in the parking lot for anyone to take.

The town Highway Department will mulch any remaining trees after the giveaway, according to Swanick.