Falls' Bradberry, a sophomore, already is a 1,000-point scorer

Although he is only a sophomore, Jalen Bradberry of Niagara Falls High is already a 1,000-point scorer in his high school career.

Bradberry passed the 1,000 mark on Saturday when he scored 15 points in the Wolverines' 69-51 victory at Lockport in the Niagara Frontier League. He went into the game needing only six to reach 1,000 and got it in the first quarter.

Bradberry's point total was lower than usual, but Niagara Falls coach Sal Constantino credited that just to the way the game unfolded.

"We have a lot of weapons," Constantino said. "He's just one and on any night we could have a different high scorer."

Bradberry played varsity ball at Niagara Wheatfield as an eighth-grader. Last season he averaged 20.5 points a game as a freshman at Niagara Catholic, which won the Monsignor Martin Association Class B title, the school's first league championship since the early 1960s. Bradberry had to choose a new school when Niagara Catholic closed. The son of former La Salle High, Niagara University and University of New Hampshire star Carlos Bradberry chose his hometown high school.

MVP Pagano leads Depew to tourney title

Christian Pagano, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, led Depew over City Honors, 54-44, Saturday afternoon in the championship game of Depew's Wildcat Holiday Tournament.

Pagano, the tournament MVP, scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, including 6 for 6 free throws, as the Wilecats pulled away. They led only 37-35 after three periods.

` "He kind of gave us a spark," said Depew coach Larry Jones. "He hit a three that built our lead from one points to four points."

Depew used to regularly capture the championship of its own tournament according to Jones, who has been the Wildcats' coach since 2002. The most recent title, though, was in December 2011 when Depew defeated St. Mary's of Lancaster, 48-47 in the championship game.

City Honors, which came into the game with a 6-0 record, has been almost an annual opponent for Depew in the Holiday Tournament either in the championship game or the third-place game.

Jaden Slaughter led the Centaurs with 16 points while Jeremiah Chapman added 11.'

The All Tournament Team included: Brady OBrien (St. Marys), Armondez Cleague (Cheektowaga), Kevion Taylor (City Honors), Jaiden Slaughter (City Honors), Matt Martin (Depew) and Pagano.

St. Francis wins tournament

St. Francis led all the way Saturday in defeating Health Sciences, 67-52, in the championship game of the Red Raiders' own tournament in Athol Springs.

Lucas Theisen of St. Francis, who scored 20 points was tournament MVP and made all-tournament along with teammes Dorion Ivey (15 points) and Justin Poumpey (12).

The Raiders led 39-27 at halftime and maintained a 50-37 lead after three quarters against the defending Section VI Class B champions.

N-Wheatfield avenges Fed lost to North

Cam King scored two goals in the second period and Anthony Dellisanti added an empty-net tally with 16 seconds left Saturday night and Niagara Wheatfield (5-3 Fed) avenged one of its three Division I losses, defeating Williamsville North, 3-1.

King scored with 12:25 left in the second period for the game's first goal with Chris Caccitore assiting. Lee's second tally came on the power play with 9:04 left. Caleb Lee assisted.

Jeff Cummins of North (2-3 Fed) scored with 16:48 left in the third to make it 2-1 but the Falcons were able to hang on behind the play of goalie Peyton Siegmann.

Pierce Greene scored two goals and added two assists for St. Francis in a 8-2 WNY Boys Hockey Federation victory over Williamsville South at Amherst Northtown Center. Greene was one of seven Red Raiders to score in the victory.

Kyle Haettich and Billy Coughlin scored a pair of goals each for West Senece West , a 7-0 Fed triumph over Sweet Home, also at Northtown Center.