Cornerstone Arena to host New Year's Eve ball drop in Lockport
Cornerstone Arena, Market and Chestnut streets, will be the focus of New Year's Eve activity in Lockport for the second consecutive year.
A midnight ball drop, sponsored by Clark Rigging, will be held outside the arena, followed by fireworks.
Inside, a "little ball drop" for kids who can't stay up that late will be held at 8:30 p.m., sponsored by the law firm of Muscato, DiMillo & Vona.
Public skating, including ice bumper cars and a laser show, will be available on both of the arena's rinks from 9 to 11 p.m. Skating admission is $5, but the bumper cars cost $7.
