Chautauqua County's K-9 unit finds knife used in stabbing

Link, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 dog, found a knife in the woods that had been used in a stabbing.

Sheriff's deputies were called about 2 a.m. Saturday to assist Pennsylvania State Police. State Police said two males had been involved in an altercation in Sugar Grove, Pa., where one stabbed the other and fled into nearby Busti, N.Y. Patrols found the suspect on foot along Hoag Road in Busti, and they were advised that the suspect may have discarded the knife used in the stabbing along the road.

Link was deployed to search along Hoag Road, and led deputies into a wooded area about 100 yards from the roadway, where he located the knife, according to the sheriff's department.

The victim was taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pa., in serious condition.