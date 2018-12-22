Sabres send Brendan Guhle back to Rochester

With Jake McCabe and Lawrence Pilut back from injured reserve, the Buffalo Sabres assigned defenseman Brendan Guhle to Rochester on Saturday morning.

Guhle, 21, had a plus-1 rating in two games after being recalled by the Sabres last Sunday in Boston. He did not perform poorly, however, coach Phil Housley now has seven other healthy defenseman and Nathan Beaulieu appears close to returning from a lower-body injury.

Guhle had three goals among 13 points and a minus-4 rating in 25 games with the Americans. Following his power-play goal for Rochester last Saturday, Guhle was informed by coach Chris Taylor that he would be joining the Sabres in Boston. Beaulieu was injured in the second period against the Capitals last Saturday and Matt Tennyson was a minus-3 that night.

A second-round draft pick in 2015, Guhle did not play more than 11:59 in his two games with the Sabres. His improved play in Rochester prompted the promotion, but Buffalo had nine defensemen at practice Thursday in Washington.

With McCabe and Pilut back, Matt Hunwick was a healthy scratch against the Capitals Friday and was the lone extra defenseman to skate during warmups. Guhle should be available to play in the Amerks' game tonight against Hartford in Blue Cross Arena.