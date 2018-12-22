Buffalo native Schneider scores twice as Pack completes sweep of Amerks

Peter Holland scored the game's first two goals and Buffalo native and former Sabre Cole Schneider had a pair of tallies and an assist Saturday night in the Hartford Wolf Pack's 5-1 rout of the Rochester Americans before a Saturday crowd of 4,658 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

It was not a good weekend for the first-place Amerks (18-10-2), who were outscored 9-3 total in losing both of a two-game home series with Hartford. However, their closest pursuer in the North Division of the American Hockey League also lost. That left Rochester with a three-point advantage, 38-35, over the second place Utica Comets and four points in front of the Syracuse Crunch and Cleveland Monsters.

Holland scored his eighth and ninth of the season in the first period. Vinni Lettieri of the Pack made it 3-0 with 9 seconds left in the second period with Schneider getting his 12th assist. Schneider, the former St. Joe's and University of Connecticut star, scored his 10th at 4:25 of the third. Rochester got on th4e board when Yannick Veilleux scored his second of the season with Eric Cornel and Tyler Randall assisting.

Schneider got that one back with the only power-play goal of the game at 17:27 of the third. Holland had his 18th assist and Steven Fogarty his 11th on the goal.

Neither Rochester goalie stood out. Adam Wilcox started in net and allowed three goals in 19 shots. Scott Wedgewood took over to start the third period and gave up two in 19 shots.

Marek Mazanec had 40 saves for Hartford (14-14-1), which is in sixth place in the AHL's Atlantic Division, 17 points behind the first-place Charlotte Checkers.