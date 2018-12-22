High School Extra: Newfane's Kimberly Goerss signs with Edinboro

Newfane cross country star Kimberly Goerss is taking her talents to Pennsylvania.

The senior signed her letter of intent to join the Edinboro University Fighting Scots’ team earlier this month. She’ll join Jordan Hauser (West Seneca West), Tori Klimowicz (East Aurora), Hope Pietrocarlo (Maple Grove) and Abbey Lang (Lockport) on the team as WNY alumni.

Goerss won the Niagara-Orleans girls championship in October with a time of 19:35.9 in the 5K run.

She also won the Section VI Class C girls championship in November with a time of 19:56.04, leading the Panthers to a Class C title.

EA tops Will East

Sarah Tully went 5-for-7 from the free throw line as part of a 23-point performance as East Aurora topped ECIC juggernaut Williamsville East 54-49 Friday night.

Katherine Jancevski added 10 points in the win.

Despite losing starting guard Isabella Weir to an injury early on, the Blue Devils, now 5-1 overall, were able to out-muscle the Flames by switching to a five-guard set.

“We knew we had our hands full during the game; they had three girls averaging double-digits,” said East Aurora coach Gary Schutrum.

Using heavy man-to-man pressure, the Devils were able to hold two of those girls, Maddy Reid and Courtney McClay, to under ten points.

The third, Rachel Romanowski, was a thorn in East Aurora’s side as she still managed to score 24 to lead the Flames.

Briggs breaks 1,000

It was a good night all around for Health Sciences, and an especially good night for Kameron Briggs, who became the third Falcon in three years to break the 1000-point barrier.

The senior recorded 13 points in a 100-16 blowout of Dunkirk as part of the St. Francis Holiday Tournament. He joins Tyron Lott and Davonte James in the 1,000-point club.

“I believe he is one of the top players in Western New York,” said coach Tyree Parker. “He’s got to prove that on the court.”

Briggs currently averages 21 points per game, said Parker. He decided to pull most of the starting players in the third quarter.

Sophomore Ja’Vaughn Jones was another bright spot for Health Sciences. The guard recorded 30 points for the first time in his young career, including three 3-pointers on the night.

“He plays like a senior, he has a tremendous upside,” said Parker. “The sky’s the limit for him. He was hot today, he was just on fire.”

Health Sciences will play St. Francis to wrap up the tournament. The Red Raiders defeated Global Concepts, 65-46, earlier Friday.

JFK wins big over Eden

Three JFK players scored in double digits as the Bears knocked off ECIC IV rival Eden, 81-52.

This was the first time JFK scored 80 points in any game since they defeated Eden, 81-22, on Feb. 10, 2011.

Mitchell Fischer led the way with 22 points on the day, including a team-best four baskets from beyond the 3-point stripe. Zack Manzella was not far behind with 15 points, while junior Jax Lighten added 10 points.

Jared Sobczyk led the Raiders with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

JFK will travel to Tonawanda on Jan. 4 to take on the Warriors in another ECIC IV matchup.

Four new to Starpoint WOF

Starpoint will host their 16th annual Sports Wall of Fame night on Jan. 11, the school announced Friday.

Four former student-athletes will be inducted: Kenneth Demster (1965), Catherine Housler-Wray (1987), Michael Ryan (1998) and Nicole Sidebottom (1998).

The ceremony is set for 6:15 p.m. in between the boys’ JV and varsity basketball games against Amherst. A reception in the school cafeteria will be held prior.