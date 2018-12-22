BARBARITZ, Caroline J. "Carol" (Hoffman)

Of Cheektowaga, December 19, 2018; beloved wife of Al; devoted mother of Scott (Nada) and Glenn; loving grandmother of Aiden; dear sister of Susan (Ron) Lojacono, late Frederick (Diane) and the late Richard Hoffman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Sunday 12-4 PM, where Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM, immediately following visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing, may make memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.