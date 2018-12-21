Work to restore Erie Canal lock starts Wednesday in Lockport

Equipment will begin to be marshaled at the Erie Canal locks in Lockport Wednesday for the $1.3 million restoration of another of the 19th century locks to working condition.

David R. Kinyon, president of the Lockport Heritage District Corp., said Friday that the project by Hohl Industrial Services of the Town of Tonawanda is targeted for completion in August.

The work will be done in Lock 68, which is the second lock from the bottom of the set of five stair-like locks called the Flight of Five.

In previous projects, Locks 69 and 70 were restored to working order with the installation of manually operated wooden gates.

The city also obtained a replica canal boat — the Erie Traveler — in 2017 for use in demonstrating how the locks worked.