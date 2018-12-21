Woman, 42, killed in Thursday Erb Street double shooting

The woman killed in a Thursday afternoon shooting on Erb Street was Latashia Robinson, 42, a Buffalo Police spokesman said Friday.

The man wounded in the same incident was identified as Shaquille Malone, 24. He was listed in fair condition in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

The shootings occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Erb Street, just south of East Delavan Avenue.

No arrests have been made.