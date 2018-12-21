WITNAUER, Ronald

WITNAUER - Ronald December 19, 2018. Son of Thomas (Amy) Witnauer and Mary (nee Kavanaugh) Witnauer; grandson of Carol Witnauer; brother of Joseph (Michelle Evans), Andrew and Daniel; uncle of Sierra. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and North French Rds.), Saturday, December 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Renaissance House.