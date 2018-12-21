Two arrested in connection with Walden Avenue home invasion

Ferry-Fillmore District police arrested two men early Friday after an alleged home invasion on Walden Avenue.

According to police reports, the individuals entered the home at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, armed with handguns, and allegedly struck four men in the residence in the head with the guns before stealing their cellphones and wallets.

According to police reports, they apprehended Taiwan Lowmack of Olympic Street and Robert Anderson of Mang Avenue, Kenmore, and charged them with first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny. The men's ages were not reported.