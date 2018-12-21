Stocking stuffed: Cuomo nearly fumbles away football gift

It wasn't the Charlie-in-the-Box from the Island of Misfit Toys, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo couldn't find any takers for a toy he wanted to give away Friday at a Buffalo elementary school.

Cuomo walked into the Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet P.S. 59 Annex carrying two items: a bucket of building blocks and a football.

The children came up one by one to pick out donated toys from Cuomo and other pols, but no one wanted the football. Cuomo finally waded into the crowd for a personal pitch.

"This is a special football from the Hall of Fame," Cuomo told a few kids before one boy finally took it.

"I learned a lesson," the governor later told reporters. "Gift selection is very important. Not all gifts are as attractive."

Cuomo went on to talk about the value of bringing joy to others, especially those in need, and of taking the time to remember what you're thankful for.

After Cuomo wrapped up his thoughts on the season, a videographer jumped in with a question on the fight over limits on state legislators' outside income. Cuomo pointed out the contrast between the topics.

"See, I can see, even though you have a red sweater on, you are not yet in the Christmas spirit," Cuomo said. "You have not yet fully embodied the spirit of Christmas."