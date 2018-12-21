STEIGER, Pearl A. (Hedrich)

December 20, 2018, age 91, of North Tonawanda. Wife of the late Donald G. Steiger; mother of Cheryl Heyden, Laurie (Raymond) Loos, Barbara (Steve) Reid, Maureen (Craig) Boeheim and Holly and Patricia Steiger; grandmother of 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation 2 - 5 PM, Sunday, at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda, where Funeral will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday. Friends invited. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.