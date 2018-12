STADNIK, Walter N.

STADNIK, Walter N. - In loving memory of our son and brother, Wally, who was taken from us so tragically 26 years ago. You are missed as much today as you were the day our hearts were broken. What you would have accomplished we will never know. We know that you are taking care of Paul in heaven with you now. Merry Christmas, Wally. Sadly missed and loved forever, Mom, Dad, Darlene,

Kayleigh, and Aiden