SPENCER, Charles G.

SPENCER - Charles G. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 19, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie (nee Bellia) Spencer; devoted father of Scott (Shannon) Spencer, Kelly (Jamie) Olin, Jay (Susan) Spencer, and Gary Spencer; fond step-father of Sara (Marlin) Gress, Rosalyn (Larry) Schiavone, and Karen Alessi; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late John and Katherine Spencer; dear brother of the late Jack (Joyce) Spencer; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 3107 Main St., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Charles served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com