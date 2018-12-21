SCOTT, David H., Jr.

SCOTT - David H., Jr. Of Clarence Center, entered into rest December 19, 2018. Beloved husband of 65 years to Eleanor M. (nee Moon) Scott; devoted father of Bruce D. Scott and Laura E. (late Thomas H.) Kachelmeyer; cherished grandfather of Jacob (Maricelle), Jared, John (Joanne), and Josiah (Jen Donato); adored great-grandfather of Owen, Luke, and Ceinwyn. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. David was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War.