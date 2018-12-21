SCHULTZ, Deanna (Graczyk)

SCHULTZ - Deanna (nee Graczyk)

Of North Tonawanda, December 18, 2018. Beloved mother of Becky (fiance; Kenny Abbott) Schultz and Katey Schultz; former spouse of Scott A. Schultz; sister of Denise (Frederick) Skurski, Daniel (Patty) Graczyk, and Dennis (Wendy) Graczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday (December 22, 2018) 10 to 11 AM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where a Brief Cerebration of Life will be held at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deanna's name to Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue, 775 Niagara Falls Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14226. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com