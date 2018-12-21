Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery for cancer

By Robert Barnes

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery Friday morning for two malignant nodules in her left lung, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg is “resting comfortably” after the surgery, the spokeswoman said.

The surgery was performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital after Ginsburg fell and broke her ribs on Nov. 7, the court said.

“Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” the court said in a news release. “Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned. Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.”

Ginsburg has had two bouts with cancer.