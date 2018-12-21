Ride-sharing driver robbed at gunpoint on East Side

A driver for a ride-sharing service was robbed at gunpoint early Friday on Sprenger Avenue, Ferry-Fillmore District police said.

The woman was summoned for a ride through a Facebook message. When she arrived on Sprenger, the customer sought change for a counterfeit $100 bill.

When the driver objected, the man pointed a handgun at her and robbed her of $150 cash and a cellphone, police said.

The man and two other men fled on foot through residents' yards, heading toward Genesee Street. The victim was unhurt.