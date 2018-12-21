Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 21, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to irreverent rock musician Frank Zappa, born on this date in 1940, “There are more love songs than anything else. If songs could make you do something, we’d all love one another.”

• • •

ANGELS SING – A full array of musical elements combine for the annual Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave. The church’s choirs, its Handbell Choir, the historic Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ and the Buffalo Brass Octet all will perform in a program that includes classical compositions and favorite carols for singing along. Admission is free.

Gary Sage Studios will offer “Sounds of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday in historic Holy Trinity Church, 1419 Falls St., Niagara Falls. Goodwill offerings will be accepted. Light refreshments will be available.

• • •

ON, PRANCER – The Wendelville Fire Company will stage a Santa Run from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through a dozen streets and neighborhoods near its fire hall at Campbell Boulevard and Tonawanda Creek Road. During his appearances, Santa will be accepting donations of canned goods for charity.

• • •

SPIRIT OF GIVING – The Niagara Falls Peacemakers join with Terry’s Ribs and Fish and the Niagara Falls Housing Authority to offer a free chicken dinner giveaway from noon to 5 p.m. Monday in the Tops Market, 100 Portage Road, Niagara Falls.

Dinners include one leg, one thigh and a side dish. Individuals must be present to receive a dinner. The Peacemakers also are accepting donations. For info, call Donta Myles, 236-5688 or email nfpeacemakers@gmail.com.

• • •

SHINING LIGHTS – The congregation from New Hope United Methodist Church will join in the Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Covenant United Methodist Church, 539 Main St., West Seneca. All are welcome.

All are welcome also at the Christmas Eve candlelight service Monday evening in the 201-year-old First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston. A choral and organ prelude directed by organist Robert Hall at 5:45 p.m. will precede the service at 6 led by Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Morgan.

• • •

