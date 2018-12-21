Rand gets commitment for $6 million in SBA funding
Rand Capital Corp. is getting another $6 million in federal funding that the Buffalo venture capital firm will be able to use to make investments in small businesses.
Rand said it has received a commitment for $6 million in additional U.S. Small Business Administration funding for its Small Business Investment Co. Rand's SBIC has received $18 million in SBA funding since it was established in 2002.
Rand has repaid $10 million of that funding, so adding the $6 million in new funding to the $8 million in existing funding will allow the venture capital firm to leverage a total of $14 million in SBA funds.
"Access to this additional capital allows us to further expand our portfolio," said Daniel P. Penberthy, Rand's executive vice president and chief financial officer.
