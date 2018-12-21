Niagara County's international bridges will be toll-free on Christmas Day

No tolls will be charged on Christmas Day on the Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Lewiston-Queenston bridges, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission announced this week.

The free period lasts from 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve to 11:30 p.m. Christmas Day.

The announcement follows the example of the Peace Bridge, which also will be toll-free for 24 hours on the holiday. The normal auto toll is $3.75.

"We are pleased to waive the toll for travelers for this 24-hour period as a gesture of our gratitude to the community," said Kenneth Bieger, general manager of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission. "We’re also happy to do so in appreciation to our employees for another year of hard work."