New Buffalo Grand Hotel signs coming to former Adams Mark

Coming to a pylon on Church Street: the new name of the former Adams Mark Hotel.

In one of the most highly visible indications of change, crews from Flexlume Sign Co. will install new exterior signs for the Buffalo Grand Hotel on Friday, both in front facing the fountain and on a new pylon on Terrace Street.

The name change is part of the $30 million transformation of the 38-year-old hotel at 120 Church, which was acquired by Ontario developer Harry Stinson in July for $17 million. Stinson, who has spent 25 years renovating historic structures in Toronto and Hamilton, Ont., plans to restore Buffalo's largest hotel with a significant focus on conventions, events and hospitality.

As part of the project, he is upgrading the food service and dining room, while enhancing the guest rooms, conference center, fitness facility, pool and spa. He's also investing in new technology. He's already redone the lobby and reopened a coffee shop, and he is installing new carpeting, signs, lighting and landscaping.

The hotel, a Hilton when it opened in 1980, has 486 rooms, 72,000 square feet of meeting space, a 600-seat restaurant and over 500 parking spaces.