LOSTRACCO, Peter

Lostracco - Peter On December 18, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved son of the late Dominic and Neva (nee DiTomasso) Lostracco; devoted husband of the late Helen Lostracco; treasured companion of Marlene DiPirro; adored father of Joanne (Gregory) Morreale, Michael (Donna) Hastings, late Kevin P. Hastings, late David Lostracco, Cindy Lostracco and Barbara Kenefick; loving grandfather of Leah Hinman (Samuel), Joy (Timothy) Garlock, Beth Morreale (Steve); Kevin (Nicole) Morreale, Trena Streeter (Scott) and Heather Hastings (Candice); brother of Joe (Betty), Julius (Dorene), William (Willene), George (Loretta), Michael (Elizabeth), Richard (Charlotte) (Shirley), Stella (Ed) O'Farrell, Amelia (Angelo) Santone, Dorothy (Herb) Miller, and Clara Wilson; also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family will be received Friday, from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca 14224 (716-674-5776). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Institute. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.