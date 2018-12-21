Share this article

The Lockport locks on the Erie Canal. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Lockport sculpture project approved

A sculpture project to honor workers who tended to the Erie Canal locks has received $125,000 from the New York State Canal Corp.

The project seeks to honor a 19th-century photograph of Erie Canal lock tenders on the steps of the old Flight of Five locks in Lockport. It calls for creating 14 life-size bronze sculptures of the lock tenders depicted in the photo.

The sculptures are expected to enhance the experience of visitors already traveling to Lockport to see the restored Flight of Five and other attractions along the New York State Canal System.

 

