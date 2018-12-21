Letter: There is no ‘Curse’ among Buffalo teams

This is written in response to the Dec. 11 letter, “The ‘Curse’ is surreal for Buffalo sports teams.”

Contrary to his statement that the Buffalo Bisons have not won a Triple A crown, they indeed have!

Since the league’s inception, the Bisons have won nine titles. As a fan I have witnessed four championships in my lifetime: 1957, 1961, 1998, and 2004.

The letter writer also failed to acknowledge that the Buffalo Bills won the AFL championship in 1964, before the merger of the NFL and AFL.

And let’s not forget the Buffalo Bandits who were National Lacrosse League champions in 2008.

So, please check the facts before condemning our beloved Buffalo sports teams.

Robert Gamble

Buffalo