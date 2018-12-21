Letter: Marriage makes the case for keeping priest celibacy

Many readers have written to The Buffalo News that ending the vow of celibacy for priests is the answer to vocations problems. But is that the answer?

In our modern age many marriages have become a war between couples after a few years. Not having celibacy did not save those unions.

The true meaning of celibacy is devotion, maturity, and discipline to a cause that being Christ and the church. And that can be proven by hundreds of years with a majority of celibate priests and monks.

Pat Delaney

Depew