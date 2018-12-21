Letter: Little girl’s rendition of anthem rings true

I had the opportunity to be in the presence of 7-year-old Indonesian singing prodigy Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja sing America’s national anthem before a soccer game.

She stood for what the heart and soul of the American flag is all about. She understands then executed how the anthem should be sung.

To the self proclaimed Hollywood music stars who try to fancy up and change the rendition of the song and try to make out their own.

This little girl embarrassed and shamed all of you!

Joe Cyran

Buffalo