Letter: Criticism of old favorite is ironic against new tunes

The playful lyrics to the 70-year-old holiday song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” are now somehow being misconstrued as advocating date rape. While a top 10 song in the current Billboard Hot 100, “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes, not only contains 14 references to the N-word, it also includes nine uses of the word “ho” (short for “whore”) to describe women, along with a crude boast by the singer that “I (slept with) your ho!” Yet somehow “Mo Bamba” continues to climb the charts, while radio stations are banning “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Paul McCarthy

Lancaster