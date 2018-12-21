Letter: County politics grow tiresome for voters

I am willing to bet next month’s rent that people reading of the machinations in the county legislature are pretty disgusted with all the party hopping and deal-making in regard to same. Shame on both of you Kevin Hardwick and Tom Loughran.

Where were you when all those IDC deal-making State Senators got tossed out this past November by the electorate? Did you not take away

any lessons from what happened? People are fed up with these kinds of games. And both of you are up this coming year.

Bruce Kogan

Buffalo