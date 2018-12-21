Letter: Christmas is the time to remember and forgive

Besides being a holiday, Christmas is a holy day.

It is a time for giving and remembering. We think of the tinsel, ornaments, lights and star at the top of the tree. It signifies the visit of the Magi, those royalty from the East who brought gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh for the child who scripture says would rule the world, not as a king, but one of love and humility.

We think of all those who have gone before us. They were here for a short time and left their footprint upon the world. Some were good, some not so good, but their hand of fate was felt by all who came in contact with them.

Each of us is a product of those who we came to love and respect. Some we remember; others were like water over the dam. I’d like to think that I’m a product of all good things.

There were those who never reached an important station in life, but their contributions are just as valuable as those of a king. I remember my family, who showed me the world and encouraged me to give and not take.

We only live once and it is up to us as individuals to leave the world a better place. All over the world there are wars and strife. People kill each other over land, religious differences, money or social status.

Each is waiting to pounce on the other if one makes a mistake or shows a sign of weakness.

We will never have a real Christmas until we all learn to give and forgive in everything.

Joe Bauer

Buffalo