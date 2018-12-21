Play to Watch: Defending James White in space

Running back James White is New England's leading receiver, and the Patriots do a great job getting him matched up in space, forcing a safety or linebacker to make an open-field tackle. On this play against Indianapolis in Week 5, the Pats used a three-man route combination on the left and had White in a two-man combination on the right. The Colts were in Cover 2, which meant the safety had to cover distance to defend White in the flat. Tom Brady is great at delivering throws to the flats on target and quicker than most quarterbacks, which allows White to get maximum yards out of the backfield. This was an 18-yard gain for the Pats.