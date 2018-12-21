High School Extra: Kline breaks 3-point record

Junior Myla Kline drained a school record nine 3-pointers as part of a 27-point performance to lead St. Mary’s of Lancaster over Lake Shore, 66-59.

Six of those baskets from beyond the stripe came in the first half for the still-undefeated Lancers, now 7-0.

In a game that went back and forth, Kline’s shooting kept St. Mary’s alive. Down by five in the fourth quarter, the MVP of the Franklinville Tournament hit a big 3-pointer to bring the Lancers within two.

Coach Jason Kline huddled his team and called another 3-point play for Myla, who hit it to put her team up with two minutes to go, and the Lancers closed out the Eagles.

With nine Thursday, Kline now has 24 3-pointers in seven games of action. While she started for St. Mary’s as a sophomore,

Coach Kline said he has seen huge steps in her development, not just as a shooter, but as a team leader.

“Ken Ricker from Jamestown Elite helped build her confidence,” he said. “She’s always been skilled, she just needed some confidence.”

Shay Ciezki added 13 points in the game for the Lancers.

Mt. Mercy downs Park

The one-two punch of the Strand sisters led the way for Mount Mercy as the Thunder defeated Park, 48-26.

Josslynn Strand, the elder sister, recorded 19 points in the victory. Her younger sister, Cecelia, chipped in nine points, including two 3-pointers.

Cecelia, a sophomore, has played on the varsity team for two years, but made her first start against the Pioneers on Thursday.

“She did a great job, she’s really a tough, fearless player,” said Mount coach John Glose.

The Thunder improves to 6-1 overall this season. They’ll get Williamsville North next on Dec. 27 in a nonleague tilt.

Prep Talk athletes named

Dunkirk’s Rachel Glowniak and Springville’s Mason Goodridge were voted Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.

Glowniak, who bowls for the Marauders, rolled series of 646, 632 and 629 last week in three Dunkirk victories, including high games of 258 and 257. She received 41 percent of the votes on Buffalonews.com.

Goodridge became the first Springville basketball player to break the 1,000 point mark, recording 21 points in a 57-49 victory over Starpoint on Dec. 10 to make the mark. He added 19 points the next game on Dec. 13 against Holland.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.