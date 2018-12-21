HALLIFAX, Michael C.

HALLIFAX - Michael C. Age 55, December 17, 2018, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved son of Charles and the late Dolores Hallifax; loving brother of Patricia (Allison) Hallifax, Craig Hallifax and the late Charles (Georgia) Hallifax; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; also survived by cousins and friends. Friends may call Friday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM. Interment, Elmlawn Memorial Park. Please share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com