Getting a gun for Christmas? Niagara County lets you register it promptly

Niagara County's pistol permit office, which normally is closed on Wednesdays, will make an exception on the day after Christmas.

The office in the Niagara County Courthouse, Park Avenue and Hawley Street in Lockport, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said that historically the day after Christmas is especially busy, as staffers accommodate permit holders who just received new handguns.

"This one-time Wednesday opening will not only assist our Niagara County pistol permit holders, but will also create a more efficient flow with our staff to handle the paperwork," Jastrzemski said.

A satellite office in the Trott Access Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls, also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.