Toy giveaway lights up a Buffalo school

Photo: 1 / 15

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials gathered at Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet P.S. #59 Annex to pass out toys to the students, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The toys were collected from around New York State from employees and the general public. It was one of three stops today around the state to give toys.