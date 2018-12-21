Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Dobutsu: Restaurant review
Dobutsu chef James Roberts holds the lobster ramen.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The display case of fresh seafood at Dobutsu.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Vegetable ramen from Dobutsu.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lobster ramen from Dobutsu.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Rock shrimp receives a classy presentation.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Pork tonkatsu with the bone in from Dobutsu.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Maui Wowee salad with tofu.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Grilled salmon at Dobutsu.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dobutsu Chocolate Bar is one of a few decadent desserts.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Pavlova, a meringue-based cake, at Dobutsu.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Signage on the window of Dobutsu, at 500 Seneca St.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The dining area in Dobutsu.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dobutsu.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dobutsu is at 500 Seneca St. in the Hydraulic District.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Smiles at Remington Tavern Christmas Party
D-Tour Martini Bar: bar feature
The Griffon House: restaurant review
A look back at Fashion Friday 2018
Sharon Cantillon's favorite photographs of 2018
All-WNY boys soccer 2018
Smiles at MNM Presents’ Christmas Party at Pearl Street
Derek Gee's favorite photographs of 2018
Photo:
1
/ 15
Friday, December 21, 2018
Dobutsu is a seafood-focused restaurant at 500 Seneca run by James Roberts, who also owns Toutant. Salmon, rock shrimp and ramen bowls are among the highlights of the menu.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
At Dobutsu, familiar seafood in new, satisfying ways
Look back at Starters at Dobutsu, by Galarneau
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article