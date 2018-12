Smiles at Buffalo Brewery Cookie Beer party

Pearl Street hosted five visiting Buffalo breweries for a cookie-themed beer party, with each of the participants trotting out their own creation. From Community Beer Works' Alpaca Porter - a ginger-spiced dark beer - to Resurgence's Snickerdoodle Ale, beer-lovers enjoyed a sweet twist. Given the allure of cookies, the Buffalo Audubon Birds and Brews, also hosting an event at Pearl Street, intermingled with the brewery event.