Clarence woman thriving after transplant

Diana Donnarumma, 26, of Clarence is grateful for a renewed lease on life thanks to rare intestinal transplant surgery for a debilitating gastrointestinal condition that forced her to survive on intravenous nutrition for three years. "People tend to focus on trivial issues but when you stare death in the face, none of these things matter anymore,” Donnarumma said.