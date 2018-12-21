Fashion Friday: A wardrobe of workwear

Name: Karyn Agle Sullivan, 44.

Who she is: Co-owner of Agle's Farm Market, 7952 Gowanda State Road, Eden, and Henry W. Agle & Sons Inc., a fifth-generation farm, along with her two brothers, Matthew and David, and their cousin Jonathan. Henry W. Agle & Sons is a wholesale business with 95 acres of vegetable crops and 1 acre of greenhouses. In addition to selling locally grown plants and produce during the season, the farm market sells fresh-cut trees, wreaths and poinsettias for the holidays. She is married to Luke Sullivan; they have a 6-year-old son, Jimmy, and an 8-year-old 70-pound rescue dog named Reggie.

What she's wearing: Carhartt bib overalls layered over a tank top, long-sleeved T-shirt, and thermal shirt. A hoodie with Agle's logo or Carhartt jacket goes on top. (Depending on the weather this time of year, she may wear up to five or six layers.) Hiking boots and a Carhartt striped cap are other essentials.

Signature piece: "This whole look is my signature piece. It's an ensemble," she laughed.

Fashion statement: "I wear my work clothes to the grocery store, a doctor's appointment, a parent/teacher conference," she said.

Last purchase: "I bought a gray cashmere sweater because I liked it. I also bought work socks recently," she said.

In the market for: Nothing, really. "I'm not a shopper. If I need jeans, I'll go buy jeans. If I need socks, I'll go buy socks," she said.

* In case you missed this story on some local tree farmers: