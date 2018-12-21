ENYEDY, Constance A. "Connie" (Dionisi)

Of Buffalo. Entered into rest December 19, 2018. Surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved wife of the late James J. Enyedy; devoted mother of James J. Enyedy Jr., Kim M. Enyedy (Michael Sidorski) and Gregory (Lisa) Enyedy; cherished grandmother of Tabithia and Gary Jr.; great-grandmother of Nathan; also survived by five other grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Louis Dionisi and Helen (Frank) Helmer; dear sister of Donna (Philip) Juzdowski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.), on Saturday from 1-3 PM, for a gathering in Connie's memory. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com