Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 22, 2018

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will hold a Christmas Day open pairs game starting at noon Tuesday.

Bridge Club Meridian will be closed Monday. The Airport Bridge Club and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club will be closed Tuesday.

The Airport Bridge Club will offer extra points at no extra charge at its games at noon today and next Saturday, and at 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

This week’s column also includes notices and updated standings for Western New York Player of the Year among local euchre players. Find them by scrolling to the bottom. For more info about local euchre games, email Ed Hans at edhans@monkberry.com.

Tournament calendar

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Jan. 20. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

Duplicate scores

Week of Dec. 10 to Dec. 16

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Mike Ryan and Bob Linn, 67.68%; Linda Burroughsford and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 59.82%; B: Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 53.86%; C: Marilyn Sultz and Florence Boyd, 49.79%; east-west, A: Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 56.95%; B: Joyce Greenspan and Gay Simpson, 54.42%; C: Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, 50.23%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Vince Pesce and Allen Beroza, 59.26%; B: Ed Morgan and Dale Anderson, 54.80%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 53.85%; C: John Bava and Paul Zittel, 47.88%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 71.81%; Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 57.10%; B: Paula Kotowski and Bill Boardman, 54.11%; C: Florence Boyd and Ted May, 51.75%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – A: Alan Greer and John Ziemer, 73.15%; B: (tie) Walt Olszewski and Martin Pieterse, John Welte and Bill Boardman, 55.09%; June Feuerstein and Dale Anderson, 52.31%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning –Marietta Kalman and Dale Anderson, 60.83%; Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 60.42%; Ruth Kozower and Ed Drozen, 55.83%; Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 53.33%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Bob Linn and Alan Greer, 66.67%; Bob Kaprove and Allen Beroza, 56.25%; Barbara Libby and Mike Silverman, 54.69%; B/C: Gay Simpson and Paul Zittel, 52.60%; Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, 49.48%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Martha and John Welte, 66.45%; B: Dorothy May and Gay Simpson, 56.15%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 54.07%; C: Alice Bragg and Paula Salamone, 47.02%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 58.63%; B: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 56.25%; C: JoAnne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 54.46%; east-west, A: Linda Milch and Susan Cardamon, 59.23%; B: Marilyn Steffan and Henry Porter, 54.76%; C: Laura and John Houghtaling, 52.98%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Judy Padgug and Stan Kozlowski, 60.12%; Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz, 56.85%; B/C: Dorothy May and Ginny Panaro, 55.65%; east-west, A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 56.85%; B/C: Sue Neubecker and Tova Reinhorn, 56.25%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A: Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 57.14%; B: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 56.85%; (tie) Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, Rose Bochiechio and Paul Morgante, 52.98%; east-west, A/B: Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 62.50%; C: Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 57.44%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A/B: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 65.97%; C: Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, 48.61%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, A: Dian Petrov and Saleh Fetouh, 62.20%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 52.98%; B: Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 50.89%; C: Carol Bedell and Tova Reinhorn, 47.92%; east-west, A/B: Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 62.80%; C: Audrey Ray and Paul Morgante, 49.40%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Victory point game. Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 3 wins.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – John Fiegl and Paul Zittel, 66.67%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 50%; (4-way tie) Lance Crawford and Maureen Cancilla, Sandi England and Joe Miranda, Darcy Young and Bob Farwell, Joe Rooney and Dave Larcom, 46.88%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Sue Neubecker and Dian Petrov, 62.50%; Sharon Benz and Elaine Universal, 57.30%; Donna Steffan and Claire Gareleck, 56.25%; Stuart Caswell and William Castle, 55.21%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Bill Rich and Henry Chudy, 61.8%; Ron Fill and Art Morth, 56.3%; Joyce Kindt and Jan O’Mara, 54.2%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 64.58%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 53.47%; (tie) Barbara and John Scott, Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 52.08%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 61.11%; Miriam Regnet and Ed Harman, 60.42%; Edith Moran and Anne Clancy, 59.72%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 58.33%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 61%; George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 55%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Joanne Zavarella, 57%; Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 56%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 53%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 52%; east-west, Alan and Phyllis Vogt, 55%; Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 49%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 69.8%; Adelle Denton and Perry Hoffman, 51.2%; east-west, Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 60.4%; Ruth Jones and George Lee, 49%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 67%; (tie) Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, Ellen Lochead and Bill Rogers, 57%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 68.1%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 65.3%; Marv Feuerstein and Paul Morgante, 59.8%. d Denise Slattery, 48.75%.

Euchre

The year-end awards dinner for the Player of the Year competition will be held Sunday, Jan. 27, in the Third Warders Club, 147 12th Ave., North Tonawanda, with a social hour at 1 p.m., and dinner at 2, followed by a tournament.

Starting Jan. 12, the Saturday and Thursday tournaments will move from the Wheatfield American Legion Post to Dave's Last Chance Saloon, 4900 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls.

Currently, no Tuesday tournaments are scheduled at the Third Warders Club. They may resume during the spring or may move to Thursday night. Monday night Elks Club tournaments in Niagara Falls remain unchanged.

Here are results from recent events at Wheatfield American Legion Post 1451, 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn (Saturday afternoon and Thursday evening); and the Elks Lodge, 7710 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.

Elks Lodge – Oct. 27: Don Boland, 86; Michelle Boggs, 76; Mike Evans, 71. Nov. 5: (Tie) Al Fleischauer, Dolores Scarfone, 71; 3; Ron Smith, 70. Nov. 12: (Tie) Ron Smith, Larry Day, 70; Casey Fedak, 68; Nov. 26: Sandy Dawson, 82; Frank Pruitt, 78; (tie) Will Bucci, Alva Coffman, 73. Dec. 10: Doug Snell, 78; Liz Williams, 77; Barb Snell, 73.

Wheatfield Post Thursday – Nov. 29: Tom Murphy, 82; Glenn Wienckowski, 76; Larry Day, 74. Dec. 6: Ron Smith, 75; (tie) Dolores Scarfone, Willie Beutel, 74. Dec. 13: Sally Kosut, 76; Rick Mislin, 75; (tie) Judy Wilson and Glenn Fose, 70.

Wheatfield Post Saturday – Nov. 3: John Kaleman, 77; (tie) Jim Crossan, Joanne Harms, 73. Nov. 10: Mickey Hastings, 73; Cheryl Bertram, 70; Paul Eichler, 69; Nov. 24: Pam Beutel, 90; Ken Meister, 75; Ed Hans, 74. Dec. 1: Deanna Wagner, 80; Dan Wilkins, 78; Sally Kosut, 71. Dec. 8: Ed Hans, 75; Ken Meister, 74; (3-way tie) Pam Beutel, Casey Fedak, Leo Schul, 70. Dec. 15: Dave Wagner, 81; Maxine Shumate, 75; Leo Schul, 70.

Tuesday night Eichler Memorial League standings at Third Warders: Mary Lozinsky, 1,033 points; Pam Beutel, 1,022 points; Rick Mislin, 1,018 points.

Tuesday night Eldridge Bicycle Club standings (first half): Ed Hans, 67-38; Bill Woodward, 66-39; (tie) Kevin Kania, Gino Kohler, 60-45. Second half begins Jan. 8.

Western New York Player of the Year Standings as of Dec. 15:

Scorecards/Points per hand/Overall points (80 top)

1. Bill Henderson – 39 / 0.806 /64.51.

2. Ed Hans – 60 / 0.800 / 64.01.

3. Walt Wilkins – 32 / 0.796 / 63.70.

4. Butch Schultz – 50 / 0.795 / 63.59.

5. Glenn Fose – 131 / 0.784 / 62.71.

6. Willie Beutel – 108 / 0.782 / 62.56.

7. Doug Snell – 77 / 0.780 / 62.39.

8. Leo Schul – 168 / 0.779 / 62.28.

9. Carl Hubler – 45 / 0.775 / 61.98.

10. Sally Kosut – 102 / 0.774 / 61.94.

11. Al Fleischauer – 51 / 0.772 / 61.79.

12. Casey Fedak – 103 / 0.768 / 61.45.

13. Deanna Wagner – 27 / 0.768 / 61.44.

14. Fran Schunk – 43 / 0.767 / 61.39.

15. Pam Beutel – 115 / 0.765 / 61.23.

16. Jane Andres – 44 / 0.765 / 61.22.

17. Mike Evans – 151 / 0.765 / 61.21.

18. Cheryl Bertram – 39 / 0.763 / 61.00.

19. Ken Meister – 48 / 0.751 / 60.07.

20. Dave Chrzanowski – 56 / 0.750 / 60.02.

21. Mary Lozinsky – 37 / 0.748 / 59.83.

22. Judy Wilson – 23 / 0.745 / 59.58.

23. Paul Eichler – 23 / 0.739 / 59.10,

24. Rick Mislin – 30 / 0.734 / 58.70.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com