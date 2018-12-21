Daemen College gets new Carnegie classification

Daemen College has been reclassified as a doctoral-professional university in the latest Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, along with 160 other colleges and universities across the country.

Daemen President Gary Olson said the change was a "historic milestone" for the college and will boost Daemen's efforts to recruit students and faculty.

Daemen used to be included in the category of master’s colleges and universities. Carnegie reshaped its doctoral category this year to include professional practice institutions that confer professional degrees, but do not report significant research expenditures.

Most other Western New York area colleges and universities are in the master’s colleges and universities or baccalaureate category. The University at Buffalo is the lone institution in the region listed in Carnegie’s doctoral – very high research category, along with 130 institutions across the country.