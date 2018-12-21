CEO of Baker Victory Services resigns

Baker Victory Services and Our Lady of Victory Institutions announced Friday that Terese Scofidio — their chief executive officer of nearly five years — is resigning to accept a new job in Denver.

The date of her departure was still undetermined.

Scofidio and her husband have two daughters and a granddaughter who live in Colorado.

During Scofidio's tenure, BVS, a human service agency descended from the programs founded by Fr. Nelson Baker, opened a 40-bed residential treatment facility, made over its Martin Road campus and introduced emergency foster care and intensive treatment programs.

Until she moves, Scofidio will work with an interim chief executive officer to ensure continuity as the board searches for a new chief executive officer.