Buffalo Place wins $500,000 grant for Main Street building improvements

Buffalo Place has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the state's New York Main Street program to support property owners in downtown Buffalo that want to fix or upgrade their building facades.

The nonprofit organization that manages the downtown business improvement district said it received the award from the state Housing and Community Renewal's Housing Trust Fund, following a competitive application process. The money can be used for projects along Main Street between Seneca and Goodell streets to preserve historic facades, construct new storefronts or develop upstairs residential spaces.

Debra Chernoff, manager of planning for Buffalo Place, said the organization didn't expect to receive the full amount it had applied for, but it already has more interest from property owners than the grant will cover.

"It must have been a good time to apply," she said. "It's a wonderful program. It gives us a really good opportunity to support downtown businesses."

This is the fourth such grant Buffalo Place has received, following previous awards covering the 500 block, the Theatre District and the combined 400 and 500 blocks. Further details on how to apply will be released in January, after Buffalo Place gets formal notification.