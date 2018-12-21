Bucket truck hits overpass, causing arm to break off and hit oncoming vehicle

A bucket truck struck the CSX overpass Thursday afternoon on East Niagara Street in the City of Tonawanda, causing the bucket arm to break off, City of Tonawanda police said.

The bucket arm crashed into a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, narrowly missing hitting the driver's side window, said Capt. Fredric Foels.

The truck driver, Paul Phillips, 57, of Ischua, N.Y., was issued a summons for exceeding the height limit on the bridge.

The car that was struck was driven by Richard Ertel, 57, of Buffalo.